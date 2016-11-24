Rittman Mead at UKOUG Tech 16

This year as always Rittman Mead is coming to UKOUG Tech 16 with a strong presence and a great line up of sessions covering OBIEE, ODI, Kafka, advanced visualisation and more. And yes, there will be Cloud!
Here is the details of the Rittman Mead sessions :
- Kafka's Role in Implementing Oracle's Big Data Reference Architecture on the Big Data Appliance – Monday 13.10, Exec Room 5 [Robin Moffatt]
- Source Control, Code Deployment & Concurrent Development for OBIEE 12c – Monday 17.55, Hall 6A [Robin Moffatt]
- Business Analytics Stream Roundtable, chaired by Mike Vickers – Tuesday 09.00, Hall 1 Foyer Level 5
- Still No Silver Bullets : OBIEE 12c Performance in the Real World – Tuesday 11.35, Exec Room 6 [Robin Moffatt]
- Bridging the Gap: Enhancing OBIEE with a Custom Visualisation Platform – Tuesday 14.25, Exec Room 6 [Minesh Patel]
- On-Premise to Cloud Using Oracle Data Integrator to Load BICS – Tuesday 15.25, Hall 6A [Jerome Francoisse]
- Reduce European Flight Delay – Real Time ODI, OBIEE & D3 – Wednesday 10.00, Hall 6B [Jerome Francoisse]
- OBIEE 12c Upgrade Experience at Liberty Global Case Study – Wednesday 14.10, Hall 6B [Francesco Tisiot]
There is no better way to finish a conference than with two success stories from our recent engagements! If the OBIEE 12c upgrade depicted in Francesco's session is something you are also looking to achieve, we would be pleased to tell you more about it and to see how we can help you.
And of course, we are also happy to answer any questions if you see us in sessions or around the conference. You can find some of us during the Oracle Big Data meetup (Monday evening) or the ODTUG Data and Analytics Switzerland meetup (Tuesday evening).
So see you in two weeks in Birmingham !