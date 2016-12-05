Introducing On Demand Training from Rittman Mead

Rittman Mead is happy to announce that its much anticipated On Demand Training (ODT) service is live, giving people the opportunity to receive expertly written & delivered self-paced training courses that can be accessed online anywhere, at anytime.

We have been delivering technical & end-user courses based on Oracle Analytics products all over the world for the past decade.

While our classroom sessions continue to offer an unrivalled experience for our trainees, we understand that in the modern era, flexibility is important.

ODT has been built based on the feedback of our clients and network so that you can:

Experience our training regardless of the distance to travel

Keep your member’s of staff on site at crucial periods in your company’s calendar

Give participants the ability to reinforce the lessons they’ve learnt afterwards

Learn

Use Rittman Meads LMS as your virtual classroom to access all course materials, lesson demos and slides

Practice

Get hands on with your very own cloud based training environment

Engage

Submit questions to Rittman Meads Principal Trainer network on subjects that might be specific to your everyday use of the product

Each course provides 30 days access to the above, ensuring you have enough time to learn at your pace and re-enforce each lesson.

We’re feeling particularly seasonal down here in Brighton, so to celebrate the launch of our platform we’re offering a 40% discount on our first live course OBIEE 12c Front End Development & Data Visualization between now and January 31st.

Simply use the discount code RMODT12C on checkout to take advantage of this exclusive offer.

For more details and to start your On Demand learning experience with Rittman Mead please check out:

Our webpage where you can find out more information about ODT and register an account for our LMS

for our LMS The Rittman Mead LMS where you can view our course catalog and purchase courses

You can also contact training@rittmanmead.com if you have any questions about the service.

Happy Learning!!!