Work-Life Balance at Rittman Mead





Rittman Mead has always had a long standing commitment to giving back, not only to the technology industry, but to local and global communities as well. Recently, Rittman Mead employees have been encouraged to take up to 40 paid hours to participate in community service opportunities. This year, I chose to use my 40 hours to serve at an orphanage in the Dong Nai province of Vietnam. The Bien Hoa Center for Supporting and Vocational Training is an orphanage that currently serves 53 children, ranging in age from infants to 16 year olds.

Additionally, the Bien Hoa Center was home to my recently adopted son for over 7 years. So this was a place near and dear to my heart. The orphanage is run by a very attentive staff, who do a great job caring for the kids, despite having very limited resources. Many of the children are learning english and other useful skills that will serve them well once they leave the orphanage, either through aging out of the program or through adoption. While we were there, my family and I were able to play with the older children and comfort the babies. It was a pleasure to see them display such beautiful, wide smiles despite their difficult situations. We were also able to deliver a gift donated by many of my generous Rittman Mead colleagues, which included over 60lbs of art supplies, candy and toys. Despite our consultants being separated across many states, once I posted an opportunity to contribute, gifts just started arriving at our Atlanta office, where I hang my laptop bag.

It is truly a pleasure working with such compassionate people and having a management team that values more than just profits. Caring about the causes that are important to employees is a big part of the Rittman Mead culture. This attitude, coupled with numerous family friendly work events, makes employees feel like more than simply a cog in the wheels of a profit machine. At Rittman Mead, employees are supported in their pursuit of a healthy work-life balance and that is one of the big reasons I am proud to work here.



