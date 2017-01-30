Join Rittman Mead at the 2017 BIWA Summit!

We invite you to come join us at the annual 2017 BIWA Summit.

This year we are proud to announce that Robin Moffatt, Head of Research and Development, will be presenting on:





Analysing the Panama Papers with Oracle Big Data Spatial and Graph

January 31, 2017 | 3:45 pm – 4:15 pm | Room 103

Oracle Big Data Spatial and Graph enables the analysis of datasets beyond that of standard relational analytics commonly used. Through Graph technology relationships can be identified that may not otherwise have been. This has practical uses including in product recommendations, social network analysis, and fraud detection. In this presentation we will see a practical demonstration of Oracle Big Data Spatial and Graph to load and analyse the “Panama Papers” dataset. Graph algorithms will be utilised to identify key actors and organisations within the data, and patterns of relationships shown. This practical example of using the tool will give attendees a clear idea of the functionality of the tool and how it could be used within their own organisation. If Oracle Database 12cR2 on-premise is available by the time of this presentation, then its new property graph capabilities will also be covered here. The presentation will be based on a paper published on OTN: https://community.oracle.com/docs/DOC-1006400





Kafka’s Role in Implementing Oracle’s Big Data Reference Architecture on the Big Data Appliance

February 1, 2017 | 2:20 pm – 3:10 pm | Room 102

Big Data … Big Mess? Everyone wants Big Data, but without a good platform design up front there is the risk of a mess of point-to-point feeds. The solution to this is Apache Kafka, which enables stream or batch consumption of the data by multiple consumers. Implemented as part of Oracle’s Big Data Architecture on the Big Data Appliance, it acts as a data bus for the enterprise to both the data reservoir and discovery lab. This presentation will introduce the basics of Kafka, and explain how it fits within the Big Data Architecture. We’ll then see it used with Oracle GoldenGate to stream data into the data reservoir, as well as ad hoc population of discovery lab environments and microservices such as Flume, HBase, and Elasticsearch.





(Still) No Silver Bullets: OBIEE 12c Performance in the Real World

February 2, 2017 | 1:30 pm – 2:20 pm | Room 203

Are you involved in the design and development of OBIEE systems and want to know the best way to go about ensuring good performance? Maybe you’ve an existing OBIEE system with performance “challenges” that you need to diagnose? This presentation looks at the practical elements of diagnosing the causes of performance issues in OBIEE, and discusses good practices to observe when developing new systems. It includes discussion of OBIEE 12c and with additional emphasis on analysis of Usage Tracking data for the accurate profiling and diagnosis of issues. Why this would appeal to the audience: – Method-R time profiling technique applied to the OBIEE nqquery.log – Large number of the community use OBIEE, many will have their own performance horror stories; fewer will have done a deep dive into analysing the time profile of long-running requests – Performance “right practices” will help those less familiar with performant OBIEE designs, and may prompt debate from those more experienced. As presented previously at OOW, OUGF, UKOUG, OUG Scotland, and POUG. Newly updated for OBIEE 12c. * Video: http://ritt.md/silver-bullets-video* Slides: http://ritt.md/silver-bullets-slides