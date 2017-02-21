Introducing Advanced Analytics Training from Rittman Mead!

Rittman Mead is proud to release our new training course: Advanced Analytics with Oracle's R Technologies.

Oracle has made significant investments in the R language with Oracle R, ROracle and Oracle R Enterprise. Using these tools, data scientists and business intelligence practitioners can work together more efficiently and can transition between their roles more easily.

Rittman Mead has developed a three-day course that tackles R's notoriously steep learning curve. It builds on Oracle professionals' existing skills to accelerate growth into R programming and data science.



What does the course include?

Day one is all about the R programming language, starting with a history and explanation of Oracle's R technologies. Hands-on coding begins right away, with practical labs comparing R's data types and data structures with those found in the Oracle Database. The day wraps up with R programming concepts like conditions and functions, providing a strong grasp of the fundamentals on the very first day.

Day two focuses on the analysis pipeline, from data acquisition to data visualization. You will use SQL and R to tidy and transform raw data into a structured format and then use visualization and basic statistics to gain insights.

Day three looks at statistical modeling—discussing linear models and the predictive modeling pipeline. We present pros and cons of different types of models and get hands-on with preprocessing, model tuning, cross-validation and interpreting model results.

Our course is a mixture of theory and practical exercises—ensuring that you'll understand the tools and know when to apply them.



Who should attend?

The course is suitable for Oracle practitioners having some experience with SQL and business intelligence. No previous knowledge of R is assumed or necessary.



Sounds great, where do I sign up?

Please view our UK & Europe or US training schedule for public courses. For any questions or queries, including on-site training requests, please contact Daniel Delgado (US) or Sam Jeremiah (UK & Europe) for more details.