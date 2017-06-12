Ad hoc access to accurate and secured data has always been the goal of business intelligence platforms. Yet, most fall short of balancing the needs of business users with the concerns of IT.

Rittman Mead has worked with hundreds of organizations representing all points on the spectrum between agility and governance. Today we're excited to announce our new product, Unify, which allows Tableau users to directly connect to OBIEE, providing the best of both worlds.





Governed Data Discovery

Business users get Tableau's intuitive data discovery features and the agility they need to easily blend their departmental data without waiting on IT to incorporate it into a warehouse. IT gets peace of mind, knowing their mission-critical data is protected by OBIEE's semantic layer and row-level security.





Unify Essentials

Unify runs as a desktop app, making it easy for departmental Tableau users to connect to a central OBIEE server. Unify also has a server option that runs alongside OBIEE, for organizations with a large Tableau user base or those using Tableau Server.

Desktop installation and configuration is simple. Once installed, users can query OBIEE from within Tableau with just a few clicks. Have a look at these short videos demonstrating setup and use of Unify.





Available Today

Download your free 7-day trial of Unify Desktop here.

No Tableau Desktop license? No problem. Unify is compatible with Tableau Public.