Unify Update - v1.0.1

We have updated Unify following feedback from our customers and have released version 1.0.1. The following bugs have been fixed and features added:
- Change the default port to 3724 as 8080 is the default port of Oracle XE.
- Allow port configuration in the desktop app.
- Fixed problem with date filters not working with >, >=, <, <= operators.
- Fixed some problems using presentation variables used in filters.
- Made the preview table scale to the resolution of the screen instead of being fixed size.
- Enabled parsing for dashboard pages, so an OBIEE page can be opened and each report from it will be loaded into Unify.
- Made viewing column or filter panes optional in the UI.
- Improved tray icons for Mac distribution of the Desktop app.
- Distinguish measures and attributes with icons in the presentation layer.
- Allow queries from multiple subject areas.
- Switched to Tableau WDC 2.0.9 to facilitate compatbility with Tableau 10.0.
You download Unify from our website: https://unify.ritt.md