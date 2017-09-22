Unify Update - v1.0.1

Unify

We have updated Unify following feedback from our customers and have released version 1.0.1. The following bugs have been fixed and features added:

  • Change the default port to 3724 as 8080 is the default port of Oracle XE.
  • Allow port configuration in the desktop app.
  • Fixed problem with date filters not working with >, >=, <, <= operators.
  • Fixed some problems using presentation variables used in filters.
  • Made the preview table scale to the resolution of the screen instead of being fixed size.
  • Enabled parsing for dashboard pages, so an OBIEE page can be opened and each report from it will be loaded into Unify.
  • Made viewing column or filter panes optional in the UI.
  • Improved tray icons for Mac distribution of the Desktop app.
  • Distinguish measures and attributes with icons in the presentation layer.
  • Allow queries from multiple subject areas.
  • Switched to Tableau WDC 2.0.9 to facilitate compatbility with Tableau 10.0.

You download Unify from our website: https://unify.ritt.md

