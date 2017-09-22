Unify Update - v1.0.1

We have updated Unify following feedback from our customers and have released version 1.0.1. The following bugs have been fixed and features added:

Change the default port to 3724 as 8080 is the default port of Oracle XE.

Allow port configuration in the desktop app.

Fixed problem with date filters not working with >, >=, <, <= operators.

Fixed some problems using presentation variables used in filters.

Made the preview table scale to the resolution of the screen instead of being fixed size.

Enabled parsing for dashboard pages, so an OBIEE page can be opened and each report from it will be loaded into Unify.

Made viewing column or filter panes optional in the UI.

Improved tray icons for Mac distribution of the Desktop app.

Distinguish measures and attributes with icons in the presentation layer.

Allow queries from multiple subject areas.

Switched to Tableau WDC 2.0.9 to facilitate compatbility with Tableau 10.0.

You download Unify from our website: https://unify.ritt.md