Rittman Mead at UKOUG 2017

on UKOUG, rittman-mead-life

For those of you attending the UKOUG this year, we are giving three presentations on OBIEE and Data Visualisation.

Francesco Tisiot has two on Monday:

  • 14.25 // Enabling Self-Service Analytics With Analytic Views & Data Visualization From Cloud to Desktop - Hall 7a
  • 17:55 // OBIEE: Going Down the Rabbit Hole - Hall 7a

Federico Venturin is giving his culinary advice on Wednesday:

  • 11:25 // Visualising Data Like a Top Chef - Hall 6a

And Mike Vickers is diving into BI Publisher, also on Wednesday

  • 15:15 // BI Publisher: Teaching Old Dogs Some New Tricks - Hall 6a

In addition, Sam Jeremiah and I are also around, so if anyone wants to catch up, grab us for a coffee or a beer.

Subscribe to Rittman Mead

Get the latest posts delivered right to your inbox.

or subscribe via RSS with Feedly!

Subscribe to Our
Monthly Newsletter!

* indicates required