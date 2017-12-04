Rittman Mead at UKOUG 2017

For those of you attending the UKOUG this year, we are giving three presentations on OBIEE and Data Visualisation.
Francesco Tisiot has two on Monday:
- 14.25 // Enabling Self-Service Analytics With Analytic Views & Data Visualization From Cloud to Desktop - Hall 7a
- 17:55 // OBIEE: Going Down the Rabbit Hole - Hall 7a
Federico Venturin is giving his culinary advice on Wednesday:
- 11:25 // Visualising Data Like a Top Chef - Hall 6a
And Mike Vickers is diving into BI Publisher, also on Wednesday
- 15:15 // BI Publisher: Teaching Old Dogs Some New Tricks - Hall 6a
In addition, Sam Jeremiah and I are also around, so if anyone wants to catch up, grab us for a coffee or a beer.