Rittman Mead at UKOUG 2017

For those of you attending the UKOUG this year, we are giving three presentations on OBIEE and Data Visualisation.

Francesco Tisiot has two on Monday:

14.25 // Enabling Self-Service Analytics With Analytic Views & Data Visualization From Cloud to Desktop - Hall 7a

17:55 // OBIEE: Going Down the Rabbit Hole - Hall 7a

Federico Venturin is giving his culinary advice on Wednesday:

11:25 // Visualising Data Like a Top Chef - Hall 6a

And Mike Vickers is diving into BI Publisher, also on Wednesday

15:15 // BI Publisher: Teaching Old Dogs Some New Tricks - Hall 6a

In addition, Sam Jeremiah and I are also around, so if anyone wants to catch up, grab us for a coffee or a beer.