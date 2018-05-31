Rittman Mead at Kscope 2018

Kscope 2018 is just a week away! Magnificent location (Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort) for one of the best tech conferences of the year! The agenda is impressive (look here) spanning over ten different tracks from the traditional EPM, BI Analytics and Data Visualization, to the newly added Blockchain! Plenty of great content and networking opportunities!

I'll be representing Rittman Mead with two talks: one about Visualizing Streams (Wednesday at 10:15 Northern Hemisphere A2, Fifth Level) on how to build a modern analytical platform including Apache Kafka, Confluent's KSQL, Apache Drill and Oracle's Data Visualization (Cloud or Desktop).

During the second talk, titled DevOps and OBIEE:

Do it Before it's Too Late! (Monday at 10:45 Northern Hemisphere A1, Fifth Level), I'll be sharing details, based on our experience, on how OBIEE can be fully included in a DevOps framework, what's the cost of "avoiding" DevOps and automation in general and how Rittman Mead's toolkits, partially described here, can be used to accelerate the adoption of DevOps practices in any situation.

If you’re at the event and you see me in sessions, around the conference or during my talks, I’d be pleased to speak with you about your projects and answer any questions you might have.