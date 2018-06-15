ChitChat for OBIEE - Now Available as Open Source!

ChitChat is the Rittman Mead commentary tool for OBIEE. ChitChat enhances the BI experience by bridging conversational capabilities into the BI dashboard, increasing ease-of-use and seamlessly joining current workflows. From tracking the history behind analytical results to commenting on specific reports, ChitChat provides a multi-tiered platform built into the BI dashboard that creates a more collaborative and dynamic environment for discussion.

Today we're pleased to announce the release into open-source of ChitChat! You can find the github repository here: https://github.com/RittmanMead/ChitChat

Highlights of the features that ChitChat provides includes:

Annotate - ChitChat's multi-tiered annotation capabilities allow BI users to leave comments where they belong, at the source of the conversation inside the BI ecosystem.

Document - ChitChat introduces the ability to include documentation inside your BI environment for when you need more that a comment. Keeping key materials contained inside the dashboard gives the right people access to key information without searching.

Share - ChitChat allows to bring attention to important information on the dashboard using the channel or workflow manager you prefer.

Verified Compatibility - ChitChat has been tested against popular browsers, operating systems, and database platforms for maximum compatibility.

Getting Started

In order to use ChitChat you will need OBIEE 11.1.1.7.x, 11.1.1.9.x or 12.2.1.x.

First, download the application and unzip it to a convenient access location in the OBIEE server, such as a home directory or the desktop.

See the Installation Guide for full detail on how to install ChitChat.

Database Setup

Build the required database tables using the installer:

cd /home/federico/ChitChatInstaller java -jar SocializeInstaller.jar -Method:BuildDatabase -DatabasePath:/app/oracle/oradata/ORCLDB/ORCLPDB1/ -JDBC:"jdbc:oracle:thin:@192.168.0.2:1521/ORCLPDB1" -DatabaseUser:"sys as sysdba" -DatabasePassword:password -NewDBUserPassword:password1

The installer will create a new user ( RMREP ), and tables required for the application to operate correctly. -DatabasePath flag tells the installer where to place the datafiles for ChitChat in your database server. -JDBC indicates what JDBC driver to use, followed by a colon and the JDBC string to connect to your database. -DatabaseUser specifies the user to access the database with. -DatabasePassword specifies the password for the user previously given. -NewDBUserPassword indicates the password for the new user ( RMREP ) being created.

WebLogic Data Source Setup

Add a Data Source object to WebLogic using WLST:

cd /home/federico/ChitChatInstaller/jndiInstaller $ORACLE_HOME/oracle_common/common/bin/wlst.sh ./create-ds.py

To use this script, modify the ds.properties file using the method of your choice. The following parameters must be updated to reflect your installation: domain.name , admin.url , admin.userName , admin.password , datasource.target , datasource.url and datasource.password .

Deploying the Application on WebLogic

Deploy the application to WebLogic using WLST:

cd /home/federico/ChitChatInstaller $ORACLE_HOME/oracle_common/common/bin/wlst.sh ./deploySocialize.py

To use this script, modify the deploySocialize.py file using the method of your choice. The first line must be updated with username, password and url to connect to your Weblogic Server instance. The second parameter in deploy command must be updated to reflect your ChitChat access location.

Configuring the Application

ChitChat requires several several configuration parameters to allow the application to operate successfully. To change the configuration, you must log in to the database schema as the RMREP user, and update the values manually into the APPLICATION_CONSTANT table.

See the Installation Guide for full detail on the available configuration and integration options.

Enabling the Application

To use ChitChat, you must add a small block of code on any given dashboard (in a new column on the right-side of the dashboard) where you want to have the application enabled:

<rm id="socializePageParams" user="@{biServer.variables['NQ_SESSION.USER']}" tab="@{dashboard.currentPage.name}" page="@{dashboard.name}"> </rm> <script src="/Socialize/js/dashboard.js"></script>

Congratulations! You have successfully installed the Rittman Mead commentary tool. To use the application to its fullest capabilities, please refer to the User Guide.

Problems?

Please raise any issues on the github issue tracker. This is open source, so bear in mind that it's no-one's "job" to maintain the code - it's open to the community to use, benefit from, and maintain.

If you'd like specific help with an implementation, Rittman Mead would be delighted to assist - please do get in touch with Jon Mead or DM us on Twitter @rittmanmead to get access to our Slack channel for support about ChitChat.

Please contact us on the same channels to request a demo.