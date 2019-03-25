Announcing The Kafka Pilot with Rittman Mead

Rittman Mead is today pleased to announce the launch of it's Kafka Pilot service, focusing on engaging with companies to help fully assess the capabilities of Apache Kafka for event streaming use cases with both a technical and business focus.

Our 30 day Kafka Pilot includes:

A comprehensive assessment of your use cases for event streaming and Kafka

A full assessment of connectors

Provides a transformation from your current state to future state architecture

Delivers your first Kafka platform with end-to-end tests built in to assess success criteria

Introduction to KSQL

A fully comprehensive output document detailing outcomes of the pilot, future state architecture featuring Kafka, installation & configuration details based on the platform and a roadmap for building towards a production ready platform

Kafka plays a vital role for many organisations who are looking to process large volumes of data and information in real-time. Many different digital applications and devices that are at the core of business operations capture events and Kafka gives companies the chance to process these streams of events in a fault tolerant and scalable way. It helps organisations de-couple their applications and devices which can lead to fewer data silos. Kafka provides the chance to have quicker access to more data and is used by organisations such as Betfair, Uber, NetFlix & Spotify.

Rittman Mead have written a number of blogs on the uses of Kafka ranging from using Kafka to analyse data in Scala and Spark to real-time Sailing Yacht performance. These can be read here

To find out more information about our Kafka Pilot, please read our data sheet below 👇🏼

If you'd like to discuss how event streaming and Kafka may fit into your organisation, applications and data platform please contact info@rittmanmead.com