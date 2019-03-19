Oracle Analytics Cloud (OAC) training with Rittman Mead

Rittman Mead have today launched it's new Oracle Analytics Cloud (OAC) Bootcamp. Run on OAC, the course lasts four days and covers everything you need to know in order to manage your Cloud BI platform and assumes no prior knowledge up-front.

As the course is modular, you are able to choose which days you'd like to attend. Day 1 covers an OAC overview, provisioning, systems management, integration and security. Day 2 covers RPD Modelling and Data Modeller. Day 3 is devoted to creating reports, dashboards, alerts and navigation. Day 4 covers content creation using Oracle Data Visualization.

Book here: https://www.rittmanmead.com/training-schedule/

Got a team to train? You can also have our OAC Bootcamp delivered on-site at your location. For more information and prices contact training@rittmanmead.com