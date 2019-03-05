The Analytics and Data Summit 2019 (formerly known as BIWA) is happening next week in Oracle HQ in Redwood Shores. I'm excited to participate since it's one of the best conferences for the Oracle Analytics crowd where you can get three days full of content from experts as well as hints on products future developments directly from the related Product Managers!

I'll be representing Rittman Mead in two sessions:

Oracle Analytics Cloud: From A to Z: Room 202 HOL, 12th March, 10:10AM

This two-hour workshop will cover all the details of OAC: Product Overview, Instance Creation and Management, Moving from on-prem OBIEE to OAC, Data Preparation and Data Visualization, Advanced Analytics. With interactive labs where participants can experience Data Visualization and Data Flows.

Is it Corked? Wine Machine Learning Predictions with OAC: Room 203, 14th March 8:45AM

Become a Data Scientist with OAC! This session will explain how Oracle Analytics Cloud acts as an enabler for the transformation from a Data Analyst to a Data Scientist. Connection to the Data, Cleaning, Transformation, and Analysis will be the intermediate steps before training of several machine learning models which then will be evaluated and used to predict outcomes on unseen data. With a demo showing all the steps in a real example based on a wine dataset!

There is a full list of all sessions here. You can follow the conference on twitter with the hashtag #AnDSummit2019, and I'll be tweeting about it too as @ftisiot.

The presentations that I'm delivering will be available to download on speakerdeck.