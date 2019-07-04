Kafka and Football: KSQL, Google Natural Language APIs, BigQuery and DataStudio

If you missed it, yesterday I wrote a guest blog post for Confluent! The blog post mixes two of my favorite topics: Apache Kafka and Football! The post starts by defining the data ingestion from Twitter and sport news RSS feeds via Kafka Connect, continues with the definition of a KSQL UDF Function using Google Natural Language APIs for Sentiment Analysis. Then it's time to define the data sink to Google Big Query and the data visualization with Google Data Studio.

The last bit of the post is dedicated to data analysis with both KSQL and DataStudio on top of the quarterfinal match won by England against Norway. If you are interested in the full article, check it out here!