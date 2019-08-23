Rittman Mead at Oracle OpenWorld 2019

Oracle OpenWorld is coming soon! 16th-20th September in Moscone Center, San Francisco. It's Oracle's biggest conference and I'll represent Rittman Mead there with the talk "Become a Data Scientist" exploring how Oracle Analytics Cloud can speed any analyst path to data science. If you are an analyst looking to move your first steps in data-science or a manager trying to understand how to optimize your business analytics workforce, look no further, this presentation is your kickstarter!

To have an introduction to the topic have a look at my blog post series episodes I, II and III.

If you'll be at OOW2019 and you see me around, don't hesitate to stop me! I’d be pleased to speak with you about OAC, Analytics, ML, and more important topics like food or wine as well!