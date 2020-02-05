Come and see us at Oracle OpenWorld 😎 One week to go!

If you haven’t registered for Oracle OpenWorld Europe yet, why not? It’s free to attend, and is jam packed with business and technical sessions delivered by a mixture of Oracle’s product team and end users giving real world case studies of using Oracle’s Cloud offerings. You can register here.

Rittman Mead will be at Stand 40 on both the 12th and 13th, where you can come and talk to us about OAC, OAS, AI, ML and everything else analytics. You can still book a slot in our OOW diary, or drop by whenever it suits you!

With Oracle Analytics Server (OAS) having been released last Friday, you’ve probably got some questions. We’ve done some work in it internally, so come and speak to us if you want to see OAS working, talk about the upgrade/install process or quiz us about licensing etc.

Not to mention, our very own Oracle ACE Director, Francesco Tisiot👇🏼 will be teaching you How to become a Data Scientist with OAC at 8.20am on Wednesday 12th, Arena H - Zone 4. Don’t miss it!

The team looks forward to seeing you there!

