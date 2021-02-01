Rittman Mead sponsoring RMOUG

After enjoying a successful 2020 in the North American data and analytics market, we’re excited to announce that we’re sponsoring Rocky Mountain Oracle Users Group (RMOUG) this year!

Running from 8th - 11th February, the agenda is jam packed with content including interactive workshops and technical sessions all presented by local and international Oracle product managers, partners and end users. There’ll be plenty of content covering everything from the newest developments in Oracle Analytics to database migrations. You can catch our CEO, Jon Mead at 11.30am (MST) on the 11th where he’ll be exploring how metadata can help you to understand and enhance user engagement. Don’t miss it!

We’ll be hosting a couple of break-out sessions (bring your own coffee) so if you want to chat Oracle Analytics, AI, ML, databases or anything in between then please feel free to virtually drop by and have a chat with one of the team.