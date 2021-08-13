Rittman Mead Sponsor Fastnet Entry 2021 Part 2

It started well… we left the pontoon in strong winds and heavy rain. Before the start of Fastnet everybody has to sail past an entry gate with storm sails or equivalent flying. The winds were strong enough to sail with them and a bit of engine assist so we enjoyed a two hour wet and windy sail to Cowes.

Having passed through the entry gate we headed back down wind and put the storm sails away. We put two reefs in the main and headed back towards the start line. Unfortunately shortly after we collided with another race boat.

Nobody is hurt but the boats are damaged and we had to retire.

There is a huge amount of preparation and planning put into entering and starting these events. Training, qualifying miles meticulous boat preparation, routing, monitoring weather, victualing. To end the race is a terrible blow.