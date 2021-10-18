The role of Data Lakes or Staging Areas for Data Warehouse ETL



We were asked recently by a client, about the role of a staging area for ETL processes when loading a Data Warehouse, specifically they wanted to know if this was still required if using a Data Lake.





TLDR: Data Lakes and Staging areas could be interchangeable in terms of ETL processes, the key consideration is who else and what else will make use of the data within a Data Lake and do you have the right policies and procedures in place to ensure good data governance.



As with so many things people often see Data Lakes as a technology solution, but the reality is that its is a service. Data Lakes provide a method of surfacing data in it's raw/native form to a variety of users and down stream processes, these are intented to use relatively cheap storage and to help accelerate insights into business decisions. We see clients opting to implement Data Lakes on a variety of different technolgies which have various individual benifits, drawbacks and considerations, however the previaling trend in terms of operating an effective Data Lake and in terms of controlling cost is the need for careful goverance in terms of various aspects of data quality and secuirty including items such as data retention, and data dictionary.



A staging area for a Data Warehouse serves a single focused purpose of holding raw data from source systems and providing a location for transient tables that are part of the transformation steps. Depending on the design methodology and ETL toolset the purpose of the staging area varies slightly but the target audience is always simply the ETL process and the Data Engineers who are responible for developing and maintaing the ETL. This doesn't negate the need the data governance that is required in a Data Lake but it does simplify it significantly when compared to the multitude of users and processes which may access a Data Lake.







Traditional direct ETL from source system to Data Warehouse

Data Warehousing with the inclusion of a Data Lake





