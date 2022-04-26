Introducing Rittman Mead Lineage Tool

Introduction

Rittman Mead Lineage Tool analyses ODI Mappings and produces neat visualisations of source-to-target mappings. The Lineage Tool is quick to set up and easy to run.

Rittman Mead Lineage Tool: from ODI Mappings to Mapping Lineage Visualisation

The Lineage Tool can be used to reverse-engineer legacy ELT logic as the first step in a migration project. It can be a useful tool to track the progress of ongoing ODI development by scheduling it to be run on a daily basis. The tool can be useful for ODI content documentation - the output it produces is a set of static, cross-navigable SVG files that can be opened and navigated in a web browser.

Running the Lineage Tool

The Lineage Tool connects to an ODI Work Repository via the ODI Java SDK. This means the tool will connect to the ODI repository in the same way ODI Studio does. (The Tool has no dependency on the ODI Studio.)

The Tool scans through ODI Repository Projects and Folders, looking for Mappings. For each Mapping it traces all Attributes (columns) in Target Datastores (tables) to their Source Datastores and Attributes.

Extracting ODI metadata...

An intermediate result of the analysis is metadata of columns and mappings between them - similar to a data dictionary - that is written into the Lineage Tool's metadata schema. This output is much richer in data than the visualisations ultimately produced, therefore can be used for ad-hoc analysis of the lineage.

...and generating Lineage Visualisations.

Based on the produced lineage metadata, the Lineage Tool generates visualisations. The visualisations are generated as SVG documents - vector graphics files that are written in format similar to HTML and support some of the functionality that an HTML file does: hyperlinks, HTML tables and HTML-like content formatting. The SVG documents are static (no Javascript), they are cross-navigable and support drill-down.

Exploring the Lineage

Lineage explorations starts from a Landing page that gives a summary of the Lineage content.

Lineage content is offered at 4 levels of granularity: Column, Table, Schema and Project.

Exploring Lineage at Table level...

...and Column Level

Column and Table names, Schemas and Projects are navigable hyperlinks.

Clicking on a particular column gives us all source tables and columns as well as targets. We also get to see accompanying columns and their mappings - included for context but greyed out.

We can also explore a single Column.

A single column view can be useful for security audits - to trace sensitive data like Customer Address from OLTP source columns to Data Warehouse Dimension attributes.

