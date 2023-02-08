A Hitchhiker's Guide to the FILTER Function in Oracle Analytics

The FILTER function is a must-know feature for any Oracle Analytics developer to create advanced calculations in their own reports. Despite already being available when I entered the working world in 2010, it's plagued by a bug and the one line documentation is not exhaustive at all: as a result, people are struggling with it and get wrong values that cannot be used in their Machine Learning models and fancy visualizations.

Read the full article on my blog!

Do you want to find out more about FILTER and other functions available in Oracle Analytics? Please do get in touch or DM us on Twitter @rittmanmead. Rittman Mead can help you with its Advanced Analytics Techniques course.