RMOUG Training Days 2023

We are proud to be the platinum sponsor and soon-to-be attendee of the Rocky Mountain Oracle User Group (RMOUG) Training Days event. Expect to be Informed and Inspired to Initiate new Ideas to Improve your working lives at Training Days 2023 Live - Virtual - Hybrid Conference.

The agenda is packed with technical sessions and workshops covering a wide range of topics, including Analytics, Data Management, Application Development, Cloud, Database Administration, and more.



Come and meet the team, Federico Venturin our Principal Consultant is giving a talk on 'Analyzing Brand Reputation With Oracle Analytics' Thursday 16th February 104 Session Room (1:35pm - 2:35pm MT). We also have our Data Science Team Lead, Hannah Patrick, giving her talk on 'Data Science - Your Path to Predictive Analytics' taking place Friday 17th February 104 Session Room (8.30am - 9.30am MT).

What is the RMOUG?

RMOUG started in 1984 as a special interest group. RMOUG’s Training Days are held annually. They are the premier grass-roots user training event in the U.S. They are known throughout the country for their remarkable content and networking opportunities.