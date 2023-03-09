We are excited to be sponsoring the first post-pandemic Analytics and Data Oracle User Community Data Summit next week, March 14-16, 2023

We are excited to be sponsoring the first post-pandemic Analytics and Data Oracle User Community Data Summit next week, March 14-16, 2023

The three day summit will be held at the Oracle Conference Center in Redwood Shores, California and will feature keynotes by industry experts, educational sessions by practitioners and developers, hands-on labs, and networking events.



Join our CEO, Jon Mead on Wednesday for “Metadata: How to Balance Self-Service, Decentralization and Governance”.

Who are the Analytics and Data Oracle User Community?

The Analytics and Data Oracle User Community is a group made up of the top Oracle BI, Data Warehouse, Advance Analytics, Big Data, and Spatial and Graph experts.