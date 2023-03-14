Leveraging OCI Functions (Custom Scripts) in Oracle Analytics Cloud - Part 1

In a previous article I wrote about leveraging custom Python/R scripts in Oracle Analytics Server to give you greater control and flexibility over specific data processing needs. Unfortunately, the custom script feature is not available in Oracle Analytics Cloud, but you should not worry too much about it as there is an alternative: OCI functions!

