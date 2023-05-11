Web Scraping with Oracle Analytics

OCI Functions integration with data flows is one of my favourite Oracle Analytics features as it provides to business analysts and end-users full control and flexibility over specific data processing needs. In this context, Python and Beautiful Soup can join the party to extend Oracle Analytics capabilities by allowing us to extract data from websites, and save it into datasets.

Read the full article on my blog!

Do you want to find out more about leveraging OCI functions into Oracle Analytics Cloud? Please do get in touch or DM us on Twitter @rittmanmead.