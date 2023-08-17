Oracle Analytics Online Training

Oracle Analytics training, covering everything from the architecture and security to data modelling to building reports and dashboards to data discovery and basic machine learning.

Our Oracle Analytics Bootcamp gives attendees a complete overview of the Oracle Analytics platform. It is designed for anyone who is new to Oracle Analytics or who wants to understand the full capabilities of the platform. The course covers everything from the architecture and security to data modelling to building reports and dashboards to data discovery and basic machine learning.

The course is modular, so you can select which days you would like to attend.

Upcoming Course Dates

BST

18th-19th September: Oracle Analytics Metadata Repository

20th September: Oracle Analytics Classic Reports and Dashboards

21st September: Oracle Analytics Data Visualisation

EDT

25th-26th September: Oracle Analytics Metadata Repository

27th September: Oracle Analytics Classic Reports and Dashboards

28th September: Oracle Analytics Data Visualisation

To book and find out more about our training courses visit our website: https://www.rittmanmead.com/training/

Please email us to find out more about this course.

[email protected]