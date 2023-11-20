Webinar: Generative AI & Oracle Digital Assistant

We are hosting an introductory webinar to Oracle Digital Assistant, highlighting how it positions itself strongly as a byproduct of the Generative AI technological advances, its benefits and high-level applications.

This webinar will primarily focus on its building blocks and demonstrate how to create skills, intents, entities, train utterances and create a simple digital assistant for automating a task.

Join us to learn more about Oracle Digital Assistant and how you can use it to enhance your business growth.

This webinar will be hosted via Zoom and will last up to 45 minutes with a short Q&A to close.

📅 29th November 2023

⏰ 11:00 am GMT

Register here: https://rittmanmead.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mreBZMsaQzu8FQ2t9TAlgA