Handling Fine-Grained Data Visualization Permissions in Oracle Analytics Cloud

The November 2023 Update for Oracle Analytics Cloud came out a few weeks ago, and it includes a new feature to handle permissions at a finer grain than previously possible in Data Visualization. Administrators are no longer forced to choose between granting their users excessive power, or totally disabling access to the Data Visualization tool!

Read the full article on my blog!

If you are looking into Oracle Analytics Cloud and want to find out more, please do get in touch or DM us on X @rittmanmead. Rittman Mead can help you with a product demo, training and assistance with the migration process.