Rittman Mead 2023 Highlights

2023 has been an exciting year for Rittman Mead. We have continued to develop our expertise, attaining 62 new certifications across the company. Rittman Mead is also now recognised for achieving Service Expertise in Cloud Service Solution Expertise: OCI Migration.

Webinar Highlights

Our commitment to knowledge sharing saw us host a series of informative webinars across the year.

Oracle APEX Universal Theme: Uncovering its Hidden Features

We explored the hidden features of Oracle APEX’s Universal Theme, revealing the untapped potential and how it can be used to enhance the look and feel of applications.

Generative AI & Oracle Digital Assistant

We hosted an introductory webinar to Oracle Digital Assistant, highlighting how it positions itself strongly as a byproduct of the Generative AI technological advances, its benefits and high-level applications.

Keep an eye out for the webinars we have coming in 2024.

Event Highlights

Modernising Your Oracle Infrastructure

We travelled up to Manchester to host our Modernising Your Oracle Infrastructure event. We discussed Oracle’s latest technology, migration options for existing on-premises systems and how to innovate using Oracle’s unique infrastructure and platform services. Demystifying the benefits of modernising your data and analytics platform.

Cloud World 2023

Rittman Mead was one of the six exhibitors at Cloud World 2023. We enjoyed a day of networking and discovering how other organisations are using Oracle to streamline IT operations and migrate to the cloud. We look forward to attending the 2024 Cloud World

Training Highlights

In 2023 our online OAC training course continued to be a success and we also introduced a brand new training course for Oracle Data Integrator.

If you missed out on our training this year, you can sign up for our 2024 training courses here.

We look forward to 2024 and wish everyone a happy new year.