Restore Deliveries Options in Oracle Analytics Cloud

The November 2023 Update for Oracle Analytics Cloud came out a few weeks ago, and it includes enhanced Restore Deliveries options which give you greater flexibility when restoring agents on your Oracle Analytics Cloud instances. For instance, you can enable delivery schedules immediately after restoration, eliminating the need for manual intervention or custom scripts!

