Webinar: Seamless Conversations with your Database via Oracle Digital Assistant's SQL Dialogs Capability

We are hosting a live webinar focussed on Oracle Digital Assistant's SQL Dialog feature - that allows users to convert their natural language input into SQL queries, and fetch database output, without the hurdles of creating separate intents or utterances or any custom components.



The session will demonstrate the no-code configurations, model training, SQL query generations from natural language conversations and report generations with the help of a prototype.

Join us to learn more about Oracle Digital Assistant and how you can use it to enhance your business growth.

This webinar will be hosted via Zoom and will last up to 45 minutes with a short Q&A to close.

📅 25th January 2024

⏰ 11:00 am GMT

Register here: https://rittmanmead.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JyH2YDd3RO2tXgo-6Hf8Xw