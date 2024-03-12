Webinar | Discover AI and ML for Oracle Analytics Cloud: Data Science in Action

We are hosting a live webinar focused on Oracle Analytics Cloud. Discover AI and ML for OAC and see Data Science in Action.

Our data science team recently collaborated with a higher education institution to create machine learning models that assess the likelihood of students failing to enrol at the start of the term.

The outcomes, presented through an interactive dashboard in Oracle Data Visualiser, enable the admissions office to visualise and monitor these predictions dynamically.

As a result of this project, the institution can intervene early with targeted support for these students, to increase enrolment rates and reduce the number of students who fail to enrol.

The same principles of this project can be applied not only to higher education institutions but also to other industries that rely on customer or client engagement.

Join us to learn more about Data Science within Oracle Analytics Cloud.

This webinar will be hosted via Zoom and will last up to 45 minutes with a short Q&A to close.

📅 16th April 2024

⏰ 2:00 pm BST

Register here: https://rittmanmead.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JA3Nc5ilQb-_2rIzkjBEoA