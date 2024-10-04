Join our live webinar on Cloud Migration and discover best practice for performance testing an Oracle Cloud Database.

When migrating your reporting to Oracle Analytics Cloud (OAC) and your Data Warehouse Database to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), testing the performance of your reports is an essential part of your cloud migration strategy.

By conducting performance testing, your team can be confident of the optimal size for the Oracle cloud database.

The session will demonstrate:

A review of the migration approach, specific to OAC and Data Warehouse moves

An introduction to the database query testing

Tool and process of running

Demo

Reports

Join us to learn more about Performance Testing and how it can be used to ensure your new reporting platform meets user expectations.



This webinar will be hosted via Zoom and will last up to 45 minutes with a short Q&A to close.

📅 29th October 2024

⏰ 2:00 pm GMT