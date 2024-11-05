Workshop: Getting Started with GenAI

We have been hearing how Generative AI (GenAI) is going to be a game changer for organisations for over a year now. The question we want to help you answer is “how do I get started”.

We have put together a workshop to offer a comprehensive view of how to conceive, plan, architect, implement, and maintain GenAI and AI projects.

Whether you are looking to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, or drive innovation, this event will pave the way for effective AI adoption in your organisation.

Session 1 - How to get started

Understanding the context around GenAI is crucial – what it is, its foundations, and how it can be used. This session will explore the rise of AI and GenAI, explaining what GenAI is and how it differs from traditional AI.

The success of your first GenAI project will depend on the strength of your business case. To help you select the best use case, we outline typical use cases for GenAI and explore industry-specific ones, plus talk through some case studies. We believe in starting with a simple, manageable, and achievable use case.

To wrap up this session we'll help you identify one or more candidate use cases for your organisation, looking to ensure your GenAI initiatives align with your business goals and can deliver tangible value.

Session 2 - Planning and Design

In the second session, we'll guide you through the steps of qualifying your use case and transitioning from concept to product. We'll begin by helping you articulate your business case clearly, assess data requirements and availability, and validate whether the resulting model is actionable, ethical, and legally sound. This process ensures that your GenAI initiative is well-grounded and aligned with your organisation’s objectives.

Next, we'll delve into the practical steps to start development. This includes identifying key stakeholders, defining success criteria and relevant metrics, evaluating data requirements, and implementing risk frameworks. We'll also address important considerations such as ethics, legal compliance, and potential downstream impact. By covering these elements, you'll be well-prepared to navigate the complexities of GenAI implementation.

Finally, we'll walk through the development methodology. This involves a modified version of CRISP-DM to build iterative product versions, and exploring strategies to progress from proof of concept to pilot and ultimately to production. This comprehensive approach will provide you with a robust framework for planning and executing your GenAI projects effectively.

Session 3 - OCI Advantage

Finally, we’ll look at the technology you can use to deliver your AI project. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) has a broad range of services that can support you, categorised into two main types: AI Services and OCI Data Science Services.

OCI's AI and GenAI capabilities are expanding rapidly, with several new features and services slated for general release throughout 2024. Amongst these is the release of Vector Database 23ai which will enable vector search capabilities and support the native implementation of Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG).

Would This Help?

If you think this workshop would help your organisation get up to speed with GenAI, please contact us at [email protected] and we can get you up and running.