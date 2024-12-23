Rittman Mead 2024 Highlights

As we reflect on 2024, we look back on the exciting and transformative year it has been for Rittman Mead and the Data Industry. This year we’ve continued to grow and enhance our expertise, introducing offerings, such as our "Getting Started with GenAI" workshop, to meet the evolving needs of our clients. Join us as we look back on the key moments and achievements that made this year.

Webinar Highlights

At Rittman Mead sharing our knowledge and expertise is at the heart of everything we do, and 2024 was no exception. This year, we hosted a series of engaging webinars, designed to deliver valuable insights and meaningful discussions.

Event Highlights

2024 has been an exciting year for events! Check out some of our most memorable below.

Oracle Cloud World London 2024

One event we really enjoyed this year was Cloud World London. We were able to showcase our latest RAG Demo and demonstrate how to get the most business value from the latest AI offerings.

We are already looking forward to attending Cloud World London in 2025!

Oracle Analytics Summit London 2024

This year, our CEO Jon Mead took to the stage at the Oracle Analytics Summit London 2024, joining the Oracle Analytics product leadership team for a day of conversation to discover the Strategy & Product Roadmap. As part of this collaboration, Jon delivered his own insightful talk, “2 Ways GenAI Is Going to Change Our Lives”, sparking engaging discussions on the uses of GenAI in the future, and highlighting practical real-world applications.

Training Highlights

2024 has seen the continued success of our online OAC and ODI public and private training courses, with the first dates for 2025 having already been released!

As we close out another remarkable year, we want to thank all our supporters for being an integral part of our journey.



From our team to yours, we wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!