Webinar | Demystifying High Availability and Disaster Recovery

Ever wonder if your systems are prepared to withstand the unexpected?



Join us for our upcoming webinar where we’ll break down the mystery and confusion surrounding High Availability (HA) and Disaster Recovery (DR) - two vital strategies for keeping your business online when the stakes are high.



In addition, we'll also dive into Oracle’s Maximum Availability Architecture (MAA), a gold standard in resilience, and share some best practices for:



✅ Designing bulletproof systems

✅ Checking how your licensing works

✅ Testing your environments



Come for the knowledge, stay for the nerdy metaphors, and leave with the confidence to build a system that’s always ready for anything.

The session will demonstrate:

The difference between HA and DR

Best practices for Oracle MAA

Practical strategies for ensuring uptime in a downtime-prone world

Real-life horror stories…

Whether you’re new to these concepts or a seasoned pro looking for fresh insights, this session is packed with actionable tips and strategic takeaways.



👥 Who Should Attend:

IT architects

DBAs

Decision-makers

Anyone who doesn’t want to explain to their boss why the system went down!

Don’t miss it - disasters won’t wait, and neither should you!

This webinar will be hosted via Zoom and will last up to 45 minutes with a short Q&A to close.



📅 28th January 2025

⏰ 2:00 pm GMT