Rittman Mead is thrilled to announce that we are both a title sponsor and speaker at this year's Analytics and Data Summit #ANDOUC25, taking place between the 8th-10th April at the Oracle Conference Center, California!

Join us for this three-day summit, where you'll gain access to keynotes from industry experts, hands-on labs, networking events, and educational sessions led by practitioners and developers - including our very own CEO, Jon Mead.

Don’t miss Jon’s session, "What We Learnt Building a Chatbot to Help the NHS Save £££s on Prescriptions," at this year’s #AnalyticsandDataSummit 🤖.

Be part of the discussion as we dive into Rittman Mead's journey to building a chatbot using publicly available data, allowing users to explore NHS prescription spending using natural language.

🗓️ 8th April, 11:00 am

📍 Room 102

Head over to the ANDOUC website to see the agenda in full and secure your ticket today https://andouc.org/andsummit2025/. Apply our exclusive promo code, RITTMAN100, at checkout for a $100 discount on your registration fee!

Will you be in attendance?

If so, don’t miss the opportunity to book a meeting with us!