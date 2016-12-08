The Rittman Mead Open Source Project

We have a strong innovation spirit at Rittman Mead, with all staff encouraged to use technology to its best advantage in order to do things with the software that haven't been done before. Some of these projects may may be 'scratching the itch' of a repeated manual task that should be automated. Others use technology to extend the capabilities of the tools or write new ones to fill gaps that have been identified.

At Rittman Mead we pride ourselves in our sharing of knowledge with the BI/DI community, both 'offline' at conferences and online through our blog. Today we are excited to extend this further, with the release over the next few days and weeks into open-source of some key code projects: -

insights - a javascript API/framework for building a new frontend for OBIEE, building on the OBIEE web service interface. Read more here.

vpp - "Visual Plugin Pack" - enable OBIEE Answers report builders to use and configure JS visualisations through native OBIEE user interface - no coding required! Read more here.

obi-enhanced-usage-tracking - the ability to track and audit user behaviour per-click. Read more here.

They are available on the Rittman Mead GitHub repository. The license for these is the MIT licence.

These projects are in addition to existing code that we have shared with the community over the years, including the obi-metrics-agent tool and the popular OBIEE 11g Linux service script.

We're very excited about opening up these projects to the community, and would be delighted to see forks and pull-requests as people build and expand on them. It should go without saying, but these are contributed 'as is'; any bugs and problems you find we will happily receive a pull request for :-)

If you would like help implementing and extending these for your own project, we would be delighted to offer services in doing so - just get in touch to find out more.