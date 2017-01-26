2016 - Thank you for a great year!

Rittman Mead would like to thank everyone that attended or showed an interest in our Training courses in 2016. Since we started back in 2007, Training has been a mainstay of our service offerings.

My personal opinion is that Q3 & Q4 saw the emergence of OBIEE 12c being properly adopted within the marketplace. It made sense for companies to wait for some of the bugs from earlier releases to be ironed out as well as waiting for clarity around the release of things such as Data Visualization Desktop.

It meant that we started to really see numbers pick up in our OBIEE 12c bootcamp. For the first time we’ve really tried to stress the fact that different parts of the course can be suitable for different people based on their everyday use of the product. This has led to more business focused end-users of OBIEE attending our training.

We love travelling and 2016 yet again took us to some amazing places to deliver courses to a variety of different clients. Locations we visited included South Africa, India, Sweden, Jamaica, Bulgaria and Ireland to name a few.

Finally we were really proud to release our new On Demand Training platform in December 2016 with our first online course, OBIEE 12c Front End Development & Data Visualization.

What’s new in 2017

We’re looking forward to another busy year in 2017 and it’s certainly already underway!!

Our public training schedule has been published with a number of courses available in OBIEE & ODI.

Here you can find the course dates for UK & Europe

And here you can find the courses available in the US

2017 will also see the release of some new courses including:

Advanced Analytics and Oracle R

We are seeing more and more investment in Predictive Analytics projects from companies looking to make as much value out of their data as possible.

Our 3 day course will teach you about the tools available & the techniques required to start or continue your Predictive Analytics journey.

From acquiring to tidying and transforming data, moving into the types of Predictive Models and how to the deploy them, our course will strengthen your knowledge and teach you valuable techniques.

The Advanced Analytics & Oracle R course will be available from March 2017, please get in touch for more details.

ODI 12c Bootcamp

2017 will also see the refresh of our ODI 12c Bootcamp. There are some very handy new features in the latest version such as the Big Data Integration and also Lifecycle Management. We'll also be including some lessons on advanced techniques such as Groovy Scripting in ODI.

We’re looking forward to teaching these extra modules soon.

The new course will be released in Q2 2017.

On Demand Training

We will be adding more courses to our On Demand Training platform throughout 2017. We recognise the value of classroom instructor led training however we also understand that people have busy lives and that sometimes flexibility to learn at your own pace is important.

Our On Demand Training platform provides this opportunity whether you’re trying to reaffirm your learning post-classroom training or looking to learn a new skill for the first time.

Courses that will be added online in 2017 include OBIEE 12c RPD Modeling, OBIEE 12c Systems Management & Performance, OBIEE 11g Front End Development, ODI 12c Bootcamp, ODI 11g for BI Apps and many more….

For more information and updates, please head to our webpage