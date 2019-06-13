Rittman Mead at Kscope 2019

June is time for one of my favourite conferences: Kscope! This year the location is Seattle and the Agenda is impressive. The event starts on Sunday with the Symposiums driven by Oracle Product Managers and divided by stream of interest.

The main conference is Monday-Wednesday with the Thursday dedicated to Deep Dive sessions. On Tuesday morning the Analytics track attention will be shifted to Skywalker Ranch for live-stream of the Oracle Analytics Summit!

I'll be representing Rittman Mead with two talks: One about "Become an Equilibrista: Find the Right Balance in the Analytics Tech Ecosystem" (Jun 24, 2019 03:45 PM - 04:45 PM, Room 3B, Level 3) discussing how to make self-service and centralized Analytics coexist successfully thus avoiding the "Excel Hell".

The second session is about two topics I love: Machine Learning and Wine! The "Is It Corked? Wine Machine Learning Predictions with OAC" (Jun 25, 2019 03:45 PM - 04:45 PM, Room 3B, Level 3) will show the details on how Oracle Analytics Cloud democratizes data science using a Wine Dataset as example. During the session we'll explore how OAC provides an easy and visual interface to Machine Learning and how a predictive model can be built, tested and evaluated within the same platform.

If you'll be at Kscope 2019 and you see me around, don't hesitate to stop me! I’d be pleased to speak with you about Wine, Food, Coffee, and Analytics of course!