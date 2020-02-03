Oracle Analytics Server is here

Oracle has been talking about this product for months and we’re pleased to tell you the wait is over (for Linux users anyway), and Oracle Analytics Server (OAS) 5.5.0 is now available for download on edelivery(search Oracle Analytics Server).



Oracle Fusion Middleware needs to be downloaded separately

If your organisation uses Oracle technology for data analytics, then the likelihood is you’ve heard of Oracle Analytics Cloud (OAC). You may have also come across the latest addition to the family, OAS, the new on-prem version of OAC, set to eventually replace OBIEE.



The umbrella term, Oracle Analytics, now includes:

Oracle Analytics Server (OAS)

Oracle Analytics Cloud (OAC)

Oracle Analytics for Applications (OAX)



Whilst OAC is the jewel in the crown, and will receive regular quarterly updates, these updates will be reflected in OAS. You’ll be pleased to hear current OBIEE users will be automatically licensed for OAS - the logic behind this is that OAS becomes a stepping stone in your journey to using Cloud. If you’re buying OAS new, the licensing model is the same as the current OBIEE model.



OAS looks almost the same as OAC, minus some features, like the Natural Language Generator. This feature generates explanations of your visualisations in 28 different languages and will probably be included in a later version of the tool.



How does OAS compare to OBIEE and OAC?

Licensing : OAS now includes options like Data Visualization (DV) and Mobile which were previously considered extra.

: OAS now includes options like Data Visualization (DV) and Mobile which were previously considered extra. Data Visualization : Oracle’s self-service visualisation tool does what it says on the tin. Allows you to decipher your enterprise data with intelligent visuals. Now it includes almost all the new features available in OAC. A big step forward compared to the DV version available in the latest OBIEE

: Oracle’s self-service visualisation tool does what it says on the tin. Allows you to decipher your enterprise data with intelligent visuals. Now it includes almost all the new features available in OAC. A big step forward compared to the DV version available in the latest OBIEE Data Flows : Clean and Transform your data via a GUI based tool without leaving your analytical platform.

: Clean and Transform your data via a GUI based tool without leaving your analytical platform. Machine Learning : All the goodies related to “one-click forecast” or “Explain” and the full ML capabilities are now included in the on-prem Oracle Analytics Edition!

: All the goodies related to “one-click forecast” or “Explain” and the full ML capabilities are now included in the on-prem Oracle Analytics Edition! Configuration Options: OAS provides the "OBIEE"-type configuration options, where you can tweak each componend individually

Oracle’s aim is for users to achieve “100% data literacy” and plan to do this via their vision for analytics: augmented, collaborative and integrated. OAS really plays into this strategy, allowing users to employ data science and machine learning techniques to both analyse current trends and predict future ones (find out more in this blog post)





Talk to us about how to migrate from OBIEE to OAS or OAC. We can help you with every deployment scenario including on-prem, hybrid, full public cloud, or a mix and match of these suited to your needs. Email us: info@rittmanmead.com to arrange a chat with one of our team.