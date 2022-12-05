Oracle APEX - Debugging Tip #1

If I would need this feature I would probably invest a lot of time trying to find out an answer. But funny enough I found out by mistake and as it might be useful to someone else I have just decide to publish this short blog post.

Application Process on Global Page

When working with Report queries Oracle APEX creates an URL that you can use in your buttons or branches to call the report itself. That URL uses the global page 0 with an special REQUEST syntax as showed below.

sample print URL

I used that URL in a branch that fires when the "PRINT_REPORT" button is pressed:

While trying to debug this process you might run into the following problem. If you enable debugging from the Developer toolbar like this:

Enable debug from developer tool bar

or from the URL:

Enable debug from URL

the page 0 process won't be debug. The output of the debug trace from the "View debug" option will be limited to the call of the button on page 1.

View Debug from Developer tool bar when debug level is enabled from the Developer Toolbar or using URL parameter

Same goes for the Session Activity view:

Session Details from Monitor Activity when debug level is enabled from the Developer Toolbar or using URL parameter

On then contrary, if you enable debug from Monitor Activity > Active Sessions > Session Details

Enable debug from Monitor Activity

Debugging happens as well in page 0 processes. The "View debug" show the debug line:

View Debug from Developer tool bar when debug level is enabled from Active Sessions in Activity monitor

Same information is displayed in the Session details:

Session Details from Monitor Activity when debug level is enabled from Active Sessions in Activity monitor

Oracle APEX bug or feature?

Not sure if that is a bug or a feature and don't think is relevant at this stage. The important bit here (and applies for every aspect of the development cycle) is that we get to know different ways of reaching the same end, different methods to try, to keep us going forward :)