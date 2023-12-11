Oracle APEX - IG Options You Might Not Know About

Following up on our LinkedIn poll regarding the next enhancement the community would like to see in our APEX Component Designer, we are currently working on incorporating the highly requested Interactive Grid feature.

Vote results from LinkedIn poll

Throughout my research, I've uncovered some valuable Interactive Grid features that could prove very handy. These options, along with others, will soon be integrated within the Component Designer.

Stay tuned for a more enhanced and feature-rich experience!

Read the full article on my blog.

Find out more about our APEX services