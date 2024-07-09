Enhance the reach of your Oracle APEX Progressive Web App (PWA) by publishing it on the Google Play Store. Ensure your app meets PWA requirements, set up a Google Developer Account, and use PWABuilder to package your app for Android.

PWABuilder simplifies converting PWAs into platform-specific apps, making them available across various app stores. Key elements like a web manifest, proper UI/UX, and adherence to Google’s developer content policy are essential. As well as, testing on an Android device or emulator and deploying an assetlinks.json file to prove ownership.

Publishing your app may require patience as it might need multiple submissions before approval. Once published, your app will enjoy increased visibility and accessibility.

